Round Town: home and garden, rodeo

ROANOKE, Va. – The Berglund Center is home to the Greater Roanoke Home and Garden Show. Hundreds of vendors will be there, giving you ideas for sprucing up your home. It’s Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults with seniors and retired military getting in for $7.

The Championship Stampede Rodeo returns to the Salem Civic Center. It features some of the best cowboys and cowgirls and livestock in the nation. There are performances Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $18.

Head to New River Community College for the Banjo and Dance Club’s jamboree. Truegrass and Wolfe Brothers String Band will perform. It’s Saturday at 6 p.m. in Edwards Hall. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.