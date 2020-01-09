Two people die in Danville two-vehicle crash

DANVILLE, Va. – Two people died in a crash on Wednesday afternoon on South Main Street in Danville.

Shortly after 5 p.m., police, fire, and rescue units responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Updike Place and South Main Street.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2000 Nissan Altima pulled off of Updike Place and into the path of a 2014 GMC Sierra that was traveling in the southbound lane of South Main Street.

Both occupants of the Nissan were pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and motorists should expect a slight delay while emergency personnel continue to work at the scene.

Additional information will be released after family notifications have been made.