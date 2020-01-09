What’s News Today: community college access, job fair

ROANOKE, Va. – The 1000 block of Main Street in Lynchburg will be closed today. Appalachian Power will have a crane there to install two manholes as part of the Main Street Renewal Project. A detour will be in place.

Overnight work could impact your travels in Lynchburg. From 8 p.m. through 6 a.m. through next Thursday, crews will work on Old Forest Road between Chapel Lane and Peace Street. The road will be down to one lane.

Virginia Western Community College holds an information session about the Community College Access Program. The program offers up to three years of tuition for Roanoke Valley high school graduates who meet requirements. The information session runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight in Whitman Theatre.

The Roanoke Regional Chamber holds its annual meeting today. The chamber is celebrating 130 years of promoting and improving businesses in Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Gordmans holds a job fair at nine new Virginia stores today, including locations in Covington and Lexington. The apparel and home décor retailer is converting Peebles stores to the Gordmans brand. If you’re interested, you should apply online before visiting the job fair between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. today.

Part of Route 644 in Bedford County will close today. Crews will replace the bridge over Big Otter River. Work will take about 11 months.

The City of Lynchburg holds the first of two public meetings, talking about proposed changes to trash service. Learn about the changes and provide feedback. Public Works will present its proposals to City Council at the end of the month.