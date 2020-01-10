29-year-old indicted for first-degree murder after Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Va. – A 29-year-old man has been indicted for first-degree murder after Danville authorities say he shot and killed a man after a fight took a turn for the worst.

According to Danville officials, a grand jury issued an indictment for first-degree murder against Rakim La’Tae Knight after authorities say he shot and killed 21-year-old Kymon Haley, of Milton, North Carolina, in August 2019.

Authorities said they were dispatched to the 200 block of Parker Road around 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 2 after receiving a call for a person who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds lying on the ground outside. He was taken to an emergency room, where he later died, according to police.

Authorities said Knight and Haley knew one another and that the shooting stemmed from an ongoing argument.

Knight is being held at Danville City Jail without bond.