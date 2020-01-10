35ºF

Bedford fire crews responding to third structure fire of day

Not clear yet if anyone is hurt

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Bedford fire crews are responding to a structure fire located at Nemo Road, according to the Bedford Fire Department.

Officials say this is the third structure fire that Ladder 1 has responded to on Thursday.

There’s no word yet on whether anyone was hurt. The extent of the damage is also unclear.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 10 News for updates.

