Bedford fire crews responding to third structure fire of day
Not clear yet if anyone is hurt
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Bedford fire crews are responding to a structure fire located at Nemo Road, according to the Bedford Fire Department.
Officials say this is the third structure fire that Ladder 1 has responded to on Thursday.
There’s no word yet on whether anyone was hurt. The extent of the damage is also unclear.
This is a breaking story. Stay with 10 News for updates.
Ladder 1 responding to the third reported structure of the day; this one a working fire per Engine 131 on scene at Nemo Road.— Bedford Fire Dept (@Bedford_FD) January 10, 2020
