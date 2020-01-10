Bring your garden and home improvement dreams to life at the Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. – Dust off your home improvement and gardening tools because the Greater Roanoke Home and Garden Show is back.

This weekend at the Berglund Center in Roanoke you can attend classes and explore booths to get a head start on any home improvement or gardening projects.

Throughout the weekend there are even events for the kids including a visit from Pete the Cate, crafts with Home Depot and pet adoptions from Angels of Assisi.

Festivities begin Friday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you are a first responder or active duty military member with ID, you can get into the show for free. New for 2020, all school district employees with an ID get in free too.

Admission for kids 16 and under is free, adults are $8 and for seniors 65 and up are $7.