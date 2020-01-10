Goodwill registering people for Goodcare healthcare training program

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Goodwill offers more than just clothes.

In Central Virginia, organizers with Goodwill Goodcare are signing people up for the healthcare training program.

The group partners with local community colleges to enroll people in free classes.

Participants can go into different healthcare professions like nursing, pharmacy technicians or medical assistants.

“If you’re worried about how you’re going to get your bills paid and keep your lights on. There’s no way that you can focus on your studies and that’s what this program is intended for, for our participants to be successful,” Ayanna Jackson-Gillis, college navigator, said.

Organizers said they have open houses every Wednesday at the Madison Heights Goodwill Job Campus at 174 River James Shopping Center.