Group committed to restoring historic Pulaski schoolhouse seeks community’s feedback

PULASKI, Va. – A plan is in the works to rehabilitate and reopen the historic Calfee Training School building in Pulaski. However, the group behind the project wants your advice on what to do with it.

The building originally opened as a school for black Pulaski County students during segregation. It closed once desegregation took effect in the 1960s, but had recently been used as office space.

The group behind the restoration already plans to make part of the building into a child care center for the county, but they are using this survey to guide them on the rest of the project.

“We want to make sure the history stays intact for Calfee School," said Kim Miller Edmonds, who both sits on the Calfee Training School Project board and attended Calfee as a student during segregation. "We want the town to be involved and the county. We just have great things that we want to offer here at Calfee.”

You can give your feedback on the Calfee Training School project by clicking here.