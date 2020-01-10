What’s News Today: rodeo, future of education

ROANOKE, Va. – The Championship Stampede Rodeo returns to the Salem Civic Center tonight. It features some of the best cowboys and cowgirls and livestock in the nation. There are performances tonight and tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $18.

Part of Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg, between Moormans Road and Old Forest Road, will close today and tomorrow. The closure will allow crews to gather information to finalize decisions for removing the College Lake dam. A detour will be in place.

A subcommittee for Lynchburg’s education task force will meet today. The Operations, Facilities and Consolidations Subcommittee will tour Bass Elementary School. According to the school’s website, it was built in 1950, added onto in 1963 and renovated from 1996 to 1999. The tour begins this morning at 9 a.m.

The City of Lynchburg will collect Christmas Trees today for those whose normal trash day is Monday and Tuesday. Place it at the curb for collection. If you trash day is Wednesday or Thursday, your trees will be collected next Friday. Trees need to be undecorated.