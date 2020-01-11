Man hospitalized after daytime shooting at Roanoke apartment building, according to police

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was injured in a shooting at a northwest Roanoke apartment building on Saturday.

Roanoke police say the shooting happened just after 10:45 Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Liberty Pines Apartments on Liberty Road NW. They say a man suffered one bullet wound and was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting.

The shooting happened less than a mile from where a Roanoke man was shot and killed overnight Saturday. However, police do not believe the two shootings are related.