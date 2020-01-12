Man in custody after barricading in a home for nearly 6 hours

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in custody after barricading himself in a home for nearly 6 hours.

Lynchburg Police says officers went to Alta Lane around 7:30 p.m. Saturday looking for Charles Johnson, 33.

They went to serve him outstanding warrants for breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obtaining money by false pretenses.

When officers attempted to speak with Johnson, he barricaded himself in the residence. Members of the Lynchburg Police Department’s Tactical Unit and Crisis Negotiations Team responded to assist with taking Johnson into custody. After multiple attempts to speak with Johnson, chemical agents were deployed.

Tactical Unit officers eventually took him into custody. Additional charges are pending.

This is an ongoing investigation.