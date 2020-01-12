Virginia State police are investigating a deadly crash in Amherst County

AMHERST CO., Va. – State police are investigating a deadly car crash in Amherst County that happened at 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

The crash happened in the 4600 block of South Amherst Highway.

A 2011 Subaru Legacy was traveling south on Amherst Highway as a male was walking across the travel lane. The Subaru was unable to avoid hitting him.

The pedestrian has been identified as Joseph Baker, 67, of Lynchburg. He was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Subaru, a 56-year-old male of Shipman, Va., was not injured in the crash.

State Police say It was raining at the time of the crash. Speed was not a factor in the crash. The pedestrian was not crossing in a designated crosswalk. No charges have been placed.