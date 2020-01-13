74-year-old woman found dead inside car submerged in Claytor Lake

CLAYTOR LAKE, Va. – A woman was found dead inside a car that was under the water of Claytor Lake over the weekend, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say deputies responded to the Claytor Lake State Park Boat Launch Area around 7 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they say they found what looked like headlights under the water and called special operations and dive teams.

Once in the water, dive teams reportedly found a 2004 Subaru underwater with the body of Martha Rice Shelton, 74, inside the car.

Authorities say her body was taken to the medical examiner’s office, and the incident is under investigation. No foul play is suspected at this time.