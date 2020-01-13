Lynchburg animal shelter hoping 100 cats will find new homes this week

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg’s animal shelter has set a high goal and needs your help.

The Lynchburg Humane Society wants 100 cats to find a forever home this week.

Shelter officials said that after the holidays they still have close to 500 cats in their care.

They’re hoping that the Week of 100 Cats promotion, during which all adoption fees are waived, will help them meet their goal.

“When you adopt from us that includes the initial vaccination and your pet will be spayed or neutered. There will be a $10 microchip fee, but you get that you don’t have to pay to upkeep it,” Julie Barger, director of development, said.

The special ends Sunday.