Police searching for missing Christiansburg man

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Christiansburg police are asking for help finding a missing 55-year-old man.

Nathan Caldwell was last seen by a family member at about 8:30 a.m. Monday near the Taco Bell off North Franklin Street in Christiansburg, wearing a black jacket with blue stripes on the sleeves, gold-colored Carhartt pants and brown boots.

He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 153 pounds.

Caldwell did not arrive at a family member’s house as expected.

Anyone with information on Caldwell is asked to call the regional dispatch office at 540-382-4343.