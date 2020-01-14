Dream come true: Auburn High School senior earns spot playing softball for Radford University

A dream has come true for a local high school athlete.

It was Auburn High School senior Tori Boyd’s dream to play softball on the collegiate level. For years, she’s been working hard to make that dream a reality.

As a shortstop, she helped lead her team to a state championship last year which consequently helped land her a spot playing outfield for Radford University next year.

“Radford has been my dream school for a long time,” Boyd said. “To finally get everything worked out, and to get where I'm supposed to be is awesome."

Tori plans to major in communications at Radford University and is prepping for her last high school season of softball.