Giles County man ‘awestruck’ after winning $100,000 in lottery

GILES COUNTY, Va. – One retiree is beyond excited after winning $100,000 in the Virginia Lottery.

Charles Fraley III and his wife, who both live in Narrows, checked the winning numbers in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle to discover, to their amazement, that they had a winning ticket.

Fraley bought his ticket at Gobble Stop on Virginia Avenue in Narrows.

He is a retired court clerk and said he plans to spend some of his winnings on home improvements projects.

Fraley is one of five people who won $100,000 in the raffle.

The other four $100,000 winning tickets were bought in Fredericksburg, Clear Brook, Midlothian and Arlington. Three tickets sold in Chesapeake, Arlington and Portsmouth won the $1 million prize. An additional 500 tickets each won $500.

Here’s a look at some of the “luckiest” stores to buy lottery tickets in Virginia.