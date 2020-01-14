57ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

57ºF

Local News

Lynchburg police investigating after man exposed himself to TJ Maxx customer

Suspect was apprehended shortly after officers responded

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Lynchburg
photo

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Police are investigating after they said a man exposed himself to a customer inside a retail store in Lynchburg on Tuesday.

It happened at the TJ Maxx located at 3405 Candlers Mountain Road. Officers responded at 2:14 p.m. and were able to apprehend the suspect shortly after, according to Lynchburg police.

Anyone who is a victim of indecent exposure should call the Community Action Team at 434-455-6144.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: