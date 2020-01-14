Numerous bear sightings in Lynchburg neighborhoods: what you can do to stay safe

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police are warning residents to be careful after several reported bear sightings in the Boonsboro area, specifically in the Bedford Hills neighborhood.

Warm weather and easy access to food have caused some bears in the area to delay going into hibernation this winter, according to Lynchburg police.

It’s important to be mindful of and maybe even remove things that will attract bears to your home like bird feeders, outside garbage, grills, pet food and compost piles, among other attractants.

Police say to store your garbage in a garage, shed or bear-proof container until trash pick-up day.

Black bears are great climbers, so also consider removing pet food and bird feeders that might be on elevated decks or patio areas.

