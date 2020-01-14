Roanoke police investigating shots-fired incident in the Grandin-area

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police are investigating after a shot-fired incident in the city on Monday night.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Maiden Lane SW near the Terrance Apartments at about 9:45 p.m.

Police said that no one was injured and no property damaged in the incident.

During the course of the investigation, police said they did find cartridge casings at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 540-344-8500.