Salem Library offering light therapy lamps for checkout

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Library is trying to help people dealing with seasonal affective disorder.

Five light therapy lamps are now available for checkout at the Salem Library.

The LED lights are designed to mimic sunlight, which causes your body to produce serotonin.

That's supposed to help you feel calmer and sleep better.

So far, the lights are proving to be a big hit.

“I’ve had people stop me at the grocery store and on the street to tell me they’ve checked them out and they actually really did help them. Our city nurse here for city employees has fliers and is handing out information to city staff," library director Ann Tripp said.

There is no age requirement to check the lamps out, but you have to have a Roanoke Valley library card.