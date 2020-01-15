Authorities looking for stolen car in Campbell County
Be on the lookout for a tan Honda CR-V with plates reading ULM-5986
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Authorities need the public’s help to find a stolen vehicle in Campbell County.
Someone stole a tan Honda CR-V from its owner in Evington, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
The license plate reads ULM-5986.
Anyone with information about this stolen vehicle is asked to call Investigator Stuart Herndon at 434-332-9574 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also submit a tip online.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.