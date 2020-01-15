Authorities looking for stolen car in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Authorities need the public’s help to find a stolen vehicle in Campbell County.

Someone stole a tan Honda CR-V from its owner in Evington, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

The license plate reads ULM-5986.

Anyone with information about this stolen vehicle is asked to call Investigator Stuart Herndon at 434-332-9574 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also submit a tip online.