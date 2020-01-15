Martinsville schools’ new program helps to make sure students don’t go hungry

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A new program is underway in Martinsville to make sure students there don’t go hungry.

This semester, Martinsville City Schools is providing snacks to students in after-school programs.

The school was approved last semester to be part of the federal program, which reimburses the district for each meal.

“We have five components. We have grains, or meat, or meat-alternate. We have fruit, vegetables and milk. Out of those five components, we choose two," said school nutrition field manager Rhonda Dickerson. "We are very excited because you have to look at the fact that some kids don’t have adequate food at home. This is helping to bridge the gap.”

The school district plans to reapply to be part of the program for the fall semester.