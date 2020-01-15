48ºF

Gas leak reported near Virginia Tech’s campus

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Courtesy of Virginia Tech
Students are being asked to avoid a part of Virginia Tech’s campus due to a gas leak, according to the university’s Twitter account.

Officials say the leak is near Kelly Hall at the intersection of Barger and Stanger Streets.

