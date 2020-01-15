Gas leak reported near Virginia Tech’s campus
Students are being asked to avoid a part of Virginia Tech’s campus due to a gas leak, according to the university’s Twitter account.
Officials say the leak is near Kelly Hall at the intersection of Barger and Stanger Streets.
VT Alerts (NRV): Gas Leak at the intersection of Barger and Stanger Streets near Kelly Hall. Avoid the area. Follow the instructions of First Responders.— Virginia Tech (@virginia_tech) January 15, 2020
