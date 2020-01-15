PLAY Roanoke invites you to celebrate 2020 in roaring 20s style

ROANOKE, Va. – What better way to celebrate the 2020s than with a roaring 20s-themed party.

PLAY Roanoke is hosting “Timeless Twenties” on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Fishburn Mansion.

Tickets are $55 and you have to buy them before Jan. 20. Click here to make a purchase.

The theme begins before you even walk in. With your ticket comes a password you use to enter into a secret passageway of the mansion.

Costumes aren’t required but are strongly encouraged.

The night continues with casino games from Creative Entertainment, an immersive experience from Mill Mountain Theatre actors, themed drinks and mock-tails and food.

If you get your ticket(s) by Friday, Jan. 17, you will be entered into a drawing for a prize pack. The prize pack includes two tickets to a Shaken or Stirred craft cocktail event where you learn to make 4 cocktails and household items that you can use to make your own cocktails at home.