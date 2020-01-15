Three men arrested after two Danville robberies in 4 days

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department arrested three men they believe are connected to two recent robberies in the city.

On Tuesday night, just before 10 p.m., two men with handguns, wearing masks entered the Astoria Hotel office on Piney Forest Road and demanded money.

The robbers left with an undisclosed amount of cash and did not harm the clerk, according to police.

Once law enforcement officials arrived at the scene, they developed a suspect vehicle description and broadcast that to surrounding law enforcement jurisdictions.

Later in the night, deputies with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office saw the suspect vehicle and contacted the Danville police.

Together, officers and deputies stopped the vehicle within city limits and detained the two occupants, Johnny Burton Jr., 32, and Quintell Saunders, 23, according to the police department.

As the investigation continued, police said they linked Burton and Saunders to Saturday night’s robbery of Charlie’s Stop N Shop.

Surveillance images from the robbery at Charlie’s Stop N Shop (Credit: Danville Police Department)

Police charged Burton, Saunders and Tyree Murphy, 20, each with two counts of robbery in connection to both incidents.

Murphy was arrested late Wednesday morning in Danville without incident and is still in police custody.

Murphy’s photo will be released when it becomes available.