Tractor-trailer accident closes all I-81 southbound lanes in Rockbridge County
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer accident has closed all I-81 southbound lanes in Rockbridge County, according to Virginia State Police.
Authorities say the crash involving two tractor-trailers happened near mile marker 182 around 3:15 a.m.
According to the Virginia Dept. of Transportation, crews hope to have the accident cleared before morning traffic picks up.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.