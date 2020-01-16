Despite rumors, Justin Fuente posts picture prepping for 2020 season
Reports said he was interviewing at Baylor University
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Earlier this week, several media outlets reported that Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente was set to interview for the head coach position at Baylor University.
On Thursday, he put those rumors to rest just by posting a photo on Twitter.
2020 - Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/hSE2uNR2LB— Justin Fuente (@CoachFuente) January 16, 2020
Whit Babcock, Virginia Tech’s athletic director, also chimed in by retweeting Fuente’s photo, saying “#ThisIsHome.”
#ThisIsHome https://t.co/Fom8t6heSC— Whit Babcock (@WhitBabcock) January 16, 2020
