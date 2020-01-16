51ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

51ºF

Local News

Despite rumors, Justin Fuente posts picture prepping for 2020 season

Reports said he was interviewing at Baylor University

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Sports, Hokies, Virginia Tech, New River Valley
Coach Fuente puts rumors of his departure to bed with Twitter photo
Coach Fuente puts rumors of his departure to bed with Twitter photo (@CoachFuente / Twitter)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Earlier this week, several media outlets reported that Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente was set to interview for the head coach position at Baylor University.

On Thursday, he put those rumors to rest just by posting a photo on Twitter.

Whit Babcock, Virginia Tech’s athletic director, also chimed in by retweeting Fuente’s photo, saying “#ThisIsHome.”

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.