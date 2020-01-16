Kids learn nutrition through YMCA cooking classes

ROANOKE, Va. – The YMCA’s Little Chefs program allows kids to learn nutrition and their way around the kitchen.

Over several weeks, students in the class will learn how to make not-so-cheesy dip, granola bars, fruit and veggie chips and many other recipes.

Members and non-members are welcome to sign up their kids ages 5 to 12, here. Classes are Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the YMCA Express at Gainsboro.

After students finish following the recipe, they put their cooking skills to the test.

Then, it’s time to taste. Whether they like it or not, they tell 10 News reporter Megan Woods it’s the fact that they made something new that makes it special.

If you want to make your own not-so-cheesy dip, here’s the list of ingredients and recipe.

1 1/2 cups of water

3 medium (or 2 large) sweet potatoes

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/4 tsp smoked paprika

2 tsp sea salt

2 tsp yellow mustard

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp vinegar

1/2 tsp liquid smoke

1/2 cup + 2 tbsp nutritional yeast

1. Wash, peel, and cut the sweet potatoes into large chunks.

2. Set the steamer Rack in the bottom of the electric pressure cooker, set the sweet potato chunks on top, and pour over 1 1/2 cups of water. Alternatively, steam the potatoes on the stove top.

3. Steam sweet potatoes for 8 minutes.

4. In the pitcher of a blender, add all the other ingredients.

5. Add the steamed potatoes (which should be tender) along with the hot steam potato water.

6. Blend to create a smooth sauce, adding up to 1/2 cup of water to get the thickness like a pourable nacho cheese.