One hospitalized after Roanoke County crash on Electric Road

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – One person is in a hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Roanoke County on Wednesday night.

It happened around 5 p.m. in the 4000 block of Electric Road, near KFC and Chuck E. Cheese.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to a hospital but the extent of injuries is unclear, according to Roanoke County police.

Police say alcohol and drugs were not factors in this crash.

Charges are pending and an investigation is underway.

One lane of traffic on Electric Road was blocked while crews responded to the crash.