Pier 1 in Christiansburg, Charlottesville reportedly set to close

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – While Pier 1 hasn’t yet released an official list of which stores are closing, it appears the writing is on the wall for two area stores.

Both the Christiansburg and Charlottesville Pier 1 locations are set to close, according to a manager at a local Pier 1 store.

Despite still being open today, both stores have already been removed from Pier 1′s website.

This news comes after the company announced plans earlier this month to close up to 450 stores.

We’ve reached out to Pier 1 and are waiting to hear back.