Possible suspect identified in Henry County water tower shooting

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Authorities have identified a possible suspect after someone shot a water tower in Henry County earlier this month.

On Jan. 4, the water tower in the Commonwealth Crossing Business Park was shot.

Investigators talked with a man who told others that he fired the shot, according to a search warrant.

He reportedly shot the tower with a sniper rifle after a .44-caliber round wouldn’t penetrate it.

WSLS is not naming the man because he has not been arrested or charged.

Work to patch the hole cost the county $35,000, according to the warrant.