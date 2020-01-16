Possible suspect identified in Henry County water tower shooting
Hole shot in water tower; 1,000,000 gallons of water lost
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Authorities have identified a possible suspect after someone shot a water tower in Henry County earlier this month.
On Jan. 4, the water tower in the Commonwealth Crossing Business Park was shot.
Investigators talked with a man who told others that he fired the shot, according to a search warrant.
He reportedly shot the tower with a sniper rifle after a .44-caliber round wouldn’t penetrate it.
WSLS is not naming the man because he has not been arrested or charged.
Work to patch the hole cost the county $35,000, according to the warrant.
