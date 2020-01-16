What’s News Today: church safety, absentee voting

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Valley sophomores and juniors will meet with representatives from local businesses at the Student Registered Apprenticeship Showcase. The businesses are accepting applications from those who are interested. The program allows students to develop skills, earn school credit and a paycheck. The showcase runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Green Ridge Recreation Center.

Road work in Lynchburg could impact your commute the rest of this week. Between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily, the 1200 block of Commerce Street will be down to one lane as crews install a new water line. Flaggers will direct traffic. Expect delays.

The Rockbridge area Chamber of Commerce holds a Nonprofit Showcase at its Business After Hours today. Around two dozen organizations will be there, talk about how you can get involved and give back to the community. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Devils Backbone Outpost in Lexington.

The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office holds a church safety meeting. More and more churches are taking a look at safety after recent shootings. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Motor Sports Museum in Stuart.

Danville’s “Hoop Don’t Shoot” holds an open house today about a new tutorial program. It will provide group and individual tutoring in an effort to help students in the classroom. This is in addition to the basketball program, started in 2017 to give kids a positive activity to do and keep them from turning to crime and gangs. It starts at 4 p.m. at the Danville Salvation Army.

We will get a first look today at the Welcome Center for Lynchburg City Schools. The center will be a place for families with limited English proficiency to get assistance. The center at Heritage High School will be open Tuesday mornings and Thursday afternoons.

Family caregivers from across the Commonwealth will travel to Richmond today to meet with lawmakers. They will advocating for the 150,000 Virginians who suffer from dementia and Alzheimer’s.

In-person absentee voting begins today for some ahead of the March 3rd primary. If your city of county celebrates Lee-Jackson Day, like Lynchburg, Martinsville and Roanoke County, you can start voting today. If your city or county does not close for Lee-Jackson Day, you can start early voting on Friday.