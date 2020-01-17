List of local buses heading to Richmond on Monday for gun rights rally
RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Citizens Defense League will be holding a rally for gun rights on Monday, and dozens of buses from our region are heading to the capitol to participate.
Here’s a list of the towns and cities where you can catch the bus:
ROANOKE
- Roanoke Park and Ride -- Route 1150 (Edgebrook Road), Route 1128 (Mountain Heights Drive)
- Leaves Roanoke at 4:30 a.m., returns from Richmond at 2 p.m.
- Click here to sign up for a seat
- SafeSide Tactical bus
ROCKY MOUNT
- Park and Ride, 295 Old Franklin Turnpike
- Leaves at 4 a.m., returns from Richmond at 2 p.m.
- Sign up here
CHRISTIANSBURG
- New River Valley Fairgrounds and Christiansburg Park and Ride
- Picks up at fairgrounds at 3:50, picks up at Park and Ride at 4:15 a.m.
- Arrives in Richmond at 8 a.m., leaves Richmond at 2 p.m.
- Cost is $40 per person
- To reserve a seat, call Al Smith at 540-230-6221
DANVILLE-PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY
- White Oak Worship Center in Blairs
- Hosted by Pittsylvania County Republican Committee
- Departs at 5 a.m., leaves Richmond at 2 p.m.
- $35 per person
- Sign up here
DRAPER
- New River Sports, 3376 Kirby Road
- Leaves at 3:30 a.m.
- $50 per person
- Contact nrsportsva@gmail.com or 540-980-1133 to reserve your spot
PATRICK COUNTY
- Rotary Field in Stuart
- Leaves at 3:30 a.m., returns around 9:30 p.m.
- Tickets are $50 per person
- Buy tickets here
BEDFORD
- Tractor Supply
- Leaves at 5 a.m.
- Tickets are $35
- You can buy tickets here
LYNCHBURG
- Sam’s Club
- Leaves at 5:30 a.m.
- Tickets are $35
- You can buy tickets here
APPOMATTOX
- Farmers Bank
- Leaves at 6 a.m.
- Tickets are $35
- You can buy tickets here
FARMVILLE
- Walmart
- Leaves at 6:30 a.m.
- Tickets are $35
- You can buy tickets here
