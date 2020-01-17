List of local buses heading to Richmond on Monday for gun rights rally

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Citizens Defense League will be holding a rally for gun rights on Monday, and dozens of buses from our region are heading to the capitol to participate.

Here’s a list of the towns and cities where you can catch the bus:

ROANOKE

Roanoke Park and Ride -- Route 1150 (Edgebrook Road), Route 1128 (Mountain Heights Drive) Leaves Roanoke at 4:30 a.m., returns from Richmond at 2 p.m. Click here to sign up for a seat

SafeSide Tactical bus Leave SafeSide Tactical at 4:30 a.m. $35 per person Each person will get a free “Shall not be infringed” t-shirt and more than $150 in coupons from area retailers Click here to buy a seat, click here to sponsor a seat



ROCKY MOUNT

Park and Ride, 295 Old Franklin Turnpike Leaves at 4 a.m., returns from Richmond at 2 p.m. Sign up here



CHRISTIANSBURG

New River Valley Fairgrounds and Christiansburg Park and Ride Picks up at fairgrounds at 3:50, picks up at Park and Ride at 4:15 a.m. Arrives in Richmond at 8 a.m., leaves Richmond at 2 p.m. Cost is $40 per person To reserve a seat, call Al Smith at 540-230-6221



DANVILLE-PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY

White Oak Worship Center in Blairs Hosted by Pittsylvania County Republican Committee Departs at 5 a.m., leaves Richmond at 2 p.m. $35 per person Sign up here



DRAPER

New River Sports, 3376 Kirby Road Leaves at 3:30 a.m. $50 per person Contact nrsportsva@gmail.com or 540-980-1133 to reserve your spot



PATRICK COUNTY

Rotary Field in Stuart Leaves at 3:30 a.m., returns around 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person Buy tickets here



BEDFORD

Tractor Supply Leaves at 5 a.m. Tickets are $35 You can buy tickets here



LYNCHBURG

Sam’s Club Leaves at 5:30 a.m. Tickets are $35 You can buy tickets here



APPOMATTOX

Farmers Bank Leaves at 6 a.m. Tickets are $35 You can buy tickets here



FARMVILLE