List of local buses heading to Richmond on Monday for gun rights rally

Virginia, Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Citizens Defense League will be holding a rally for gun rights on Monday, and dozens of buses from our region are heading to the capitol to participate.

Here’s a list of the towns and cities where you can catch the bus:

ROANOKE

  • Roanoke Park and Ride -- Route 1150 (Edgebrook Road), Route 1128 (Mountain Heights Drive)
    • Leaves Roanoke at 4:30 a.m., returns from Richmond at 2 p.m.
    • Click here to sign up for a seat
  • SafeSide Tactical bus
    • Leave SafeSide Tactical at 4:30 a.m.
    • $35 per person
    • Each person will get a free “Shall not be infringed” t-shirt and more than $150 in coupons from area retailers
    • Click here to buy a seat, click here to sponsor a seat

ROCKY MOUNT

  • Park and Ride, 295 Old Franklin Turnpike
    • Leaves at 4 a.m., returns from Richmond at 2 p.m.
    • Sign up here

CHRISTIANSBURG

  • New River Valley Fairgrounds and Christiansburg Park and Ride
    • Picks up at fairgrounds at 3:50, picks up at Park and Ride at 4:15 a.m.
    • Arrives in Richmond at 8 a.m., leaves Richmond at 2 p.m.
    • Cost is $40 per person
    • To reserve a seat, call Al Smith at 540-230-6221

DANVILLE-PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY

  • White Oak Worship Center in Blairs
    • Hosted by Pittsylvania County Republican Committee
    • Departs at 5 a.m., leaves Richmond at 2 p.m.
    • $35 per person
    • Sign up here

DRAPER

  • New River Sports, 3376 Kirby Road
    • Leaves at 3:30 a.m.
    • $50 per person
    • Contact nrsportsva@gmail.com or 540-980-1133 to reserve your spot

PATRICK COUNTY

  • Rotary Field in Stuart
    • Leaves at 3:30 a.m., returns around 9:30 p.m.
    • Tickets are $50 per person
    • Buy tickets here

BEDFORD

  • Tractor Supply
    • Leaves at 5 a.m.
    • Tickets are $35
    • You can buy tickets here

LYNCHBURG

  • Sam’s Club
    • Leaves at 5:30 a.m.
    • Tickets are $35
    • You can buy tickets here

APPOMATTOX

  • Farmers Bank
    • Leaves at 6 a.m.
    • Tickets are $35
    • You can buy tickets here

FARMVILLE

  • Walmart
    • Leaves at 6:30 a.m.
    • Tickets are $35
    • You can buy tickets here

