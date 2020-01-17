Man arrested after $2,000 worth of meth, guns seized in Carroll County drug bust

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A man has been arrested after authorities seized $2,000 worth of guns, drugs and other paraphernalia in a Carroll County drug bust.

Authorities say they executed a warrant at 392 Buffalo Road in the Dugspur community of Carroll County on Thursday, confiscating several guns, digital scales, baggies, crystal meth in the process.

Edward “Mo” Branch was arrested for possession of meth with intent to distribute 10 grams or more, and possession of guns while in the possession of a Schedule II drug.

Branch is being held without bond.

Authorities expect more charges to be pressed as part of this investigation.