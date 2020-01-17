Man hospitalized after shooting in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Nelson County on Thursday.

It happened on Hunting Lodge Road in Shipman, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a complaint of shots fired to find a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the man’s name or comment on the extent of his injuries.

This incident is still under investigation but it appears to be isolated and there is no outstanding threat to the public, according to the Sheriff’s Office.