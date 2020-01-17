Puppy Pilates: Trade your hand weights in for puppies

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A new fitness class in Blacksburg is redefining what it means to workout and have fun.

On Tuesday, at 10 a.m. at the Blacksburg Community Center, you can focus on strength training through Pilates.

But instead of using hand weights during your squats, crunches and other exercises, you’ll be using one of more than a dozen Australian Shepards.

As of now, this is the only upcoming Puppy Pilates class Blacksburg Parks and Recreation is offering, but the department is exploring whether to make the class ongoing.

Puppy Pilates is free and you don’t need to sign up. If you do have a yoga mat of your own, you’re welcome to bring it.

Dogs at the Puppy Pilates class are looking for a forever home.

For information on other Blacksburg Parks and Rec. programs, click here.