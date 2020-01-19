36ºF

Local News

Man assaults an officer after being chased down at a Waffle House

Taylor Kelso, Producer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Officers responded to the 2100 block of Wards Road for a report of a domestic incident.

Officers attempted to take 27-year-old Daryl Jenkins, who had attempted to assault another person with a knife into custody.

Jenkins ran away from the scene but was arrested soon after.

Jenkins is being charged with assault and battery, assault with a knife, two counts of obstruction, and assault on a police officer.

