CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl from Campbell County.

Madeline Hubbard was last seen around 9:45 p.m. Sunday on Thorn Lane, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say Hubbard 5′2″ and about 115 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574.