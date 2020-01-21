$12 million investment, 33 new jobs coming to Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that a $12 million investment would be coming to Pulaski County.

According to the governor’s office, The Patton Logistics Group is making the multi-million-dollar investment to establish a new logistics and warehousing operation in the New River Valley Commerce Park. The investment will also create 33 new jobs.

The facility will reportedly serve as a hub for freight services to reach clients in the eastern U.S.

The Patton Logistics Group has 560 employees nationwide and is a family-owned business that operates a fleet of around 400 trucks and 1,150 trailers.

“It’s good to see Pulaski County beginning a new decade with a continued growing economy,” said Del. Nick Rush.