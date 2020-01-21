Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week is underway

ROANOKE, Va. – Try out a local restaurant you’ve been dying to check out during the annual Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week.

This year 37 restaurants are featured, which Downtown Roanoke Inc. says is the most restaurants since they started the annual event eight years ago.

Each restaurant has a special menu you choose from that falls into one of the four specific price points.

Restaurant’s Choice Lunch (less than $10)

$10 lunch with a side and drink

$20 three course dinner

$35 three course dinner

Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week ends Sunday January 26th.

Click here for a list of restaurants and menus.

10 News reporter Megan Woods spent a morning at R.T. Smith’s Deli to see what they have in store for the big week.