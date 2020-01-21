Man wanted after allegedly ramming into Pulaski County patrol cars

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A man is wanted on several felony charges after authorities say he led officers on a chase and rammed into two patrol cars over the weekend.

It started at about 9 p.m. Saturday when deputies tried to stop a red Ford Ranger pickup truck on parrot Mountain Road, but the driver, Robert Bailey, sped away and refused to stop, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

During the chase, deputies said the truck hit a patrol car while trying to escapse. Bailey then intentionally hit another patrol car, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Bailey’s truck wasn’t able to go any further, so authorities said he ran into the woods.

He is now facing several charges, including felony assault on law enforcement, felony eluding, domestic assault, felony destruction of property and possession of meth.

Anyone who knows where Bailey is is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 540-980-7800.