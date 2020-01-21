Roanoke City Council bans smoking in Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. – After years of trying to make it happen, Roanoke City Council voted Tuesday to ban smoking at Elmwood Park.

Second-hand smoke has been a complaint of many people at the concert venue.

Now, smokers will have to light up outside the main seating and food vendor area.

Violators will be asked to move and if they don’t, they’ll receive a $25 ticket.

The city was able to pass the new law based on state lawmakers giving them the approval to do so.