Two men allegedly stole from cars at Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre

Not clear how many vehicles were affected

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Police investigating a series of thefts in Lynchburg.
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University police are searching for two men who they say stole from vehicles last year.

Police believe they stole from vehicles on Nov. 23, 2019, at the Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre on Candlers Mountain Road.

It’s not clear how many cars were affected or what the men allegedly stole, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer James Reel at 434-592-7641 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online.

