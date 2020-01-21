Two men allegedly stole from cars at Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University police are searching for two men who they say stole from vehicles last year.

Police believe they stole from vehicles on Nov. 23, 2019, at the Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre on Candlers Mountain Road.

It’s not clear how many cars were affected or what the men allegedly stole, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer James Reel at 434-592-7641 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online.