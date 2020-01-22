Community continues to raise thousands for mother who lost husband, twin daughter in Appomattox County house fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg-area is helping an Appomattox woman rebuild after losing her husband and daughter in a house fire last week.

Tori Kidd laid her husband Bradley, 24, and her other 11-month old twin daughter to rest on Tuesday.

The mother and the other 11-month old twin survived the house fire in Pamplin.

On Jan. 17 at 3:36 a.m., the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a house fire in the 18500 block of Richmond Highway.

The father and daughter were found dead inside the home, according to state police.

In the last few days, friends have raised more than $80,000 to help the family.

Pastor Jonathan Falwell with Thomas Road Baptist Church dedicated the twins last month and also helped with the funeral service.

He said that church members are currently working to collect house items to help Tori rebuild.

“As I told her yesterday, as I told her on Sunday. This is not going to be something you get over. This is something you get through it and you get through it one step at a time, one day at a time. Along with a lot of people, but most importantly along with a lot of help that only God can give," Falwell said.

If you’d like to help a friend of Tori’s created a Facebook fundraising page. Click here.