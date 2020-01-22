Construction to widen I-81 in Roanoke County to start in spring 2020

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Construction to widen I-81 in Roanoke County is set to start in spring of 2020, according to the Virginia Dept. of Transportation.

The $27.3 million contract was awarded at a meeting last week in Richmond to Branch Civil Inc., a Roanoke construction firm.

According to the announcement, a third lane will be added to both directions of I-81 between exits 141 and 143.

VDOT claims that around 70,000 vehicles use this portion of I-81 every day, making it the most heavily traveled portion of I-81 in Virginia.

Work is expected to start in spring 2020, and the project is expected to be complete in summer 2022.