Crews respond after car, house catch on fire in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – Crews responded to a house fire in Danville on Wednesday evening in the 1300 block of Westover Drive.
A car near a carport caught on fire, causing the fire to spread to the house, according to the Danville Fire Department.
DFD Update: Vehicle under carport is fully involved and has caught the residence on fire. #workingfire #DanvilleVa— Danville Fire Department (@DanvilleVaFire) January 22, 2020
It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.
This is a breaking story. Stay with 10 News for updates.
