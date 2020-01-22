34ºF

Crews respond after car, house catch on fire in Danville

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

DANVILLE, Va. – Crews responded to a house fire in Danville on Wednesday evening in the 1300 block of Westover Drive.

A car near a carport caught on fire, causing the fire to spread to the house, according to the Danville Fire Department.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 10 News for updates.

