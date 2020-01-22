Local police rescue dog that fell through ice in Galax
Dog taken to Galax Veterinary Clinic
GALAX, Va. – A dog is recovering at a veterinary clinic, thanks to the help of a couple of local law enforcement members.
A sergeant with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and a sergeant with the Galax Police Department rescued a dog that fell through ice on a frozen creek near Creekview Drive and Albany Industries in Galax.
The dog is safe and was taken to Galax Veterinary Clinic, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
