Say 'I love you’ with hashbrowns, Waffle House accepting Valentine’s Day dinner reservations

ROANOKE, Va. – Looking for a romantic way to spend Valentine’s Day?

Rather than a costly prix fixe meal, you could have incredible hashbrowns if you make a reservation at Waffle House.

Across 21 states, nearly 200 restaurants are accepting reservations.

In Virginia, seven restaurants are accepting reservations.

Locally, the Roanoke Waffle House on Orange Avenue and Lynchburg’s Waffle House on Timberlake Road are participating.

Click here for the complete list of Waffle House restaurants accepting reservations.