41ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

41ºF

Local News

Say 'I love you’ with hashbrowns, Waffle House accepting Valentine’s Day dinner reservations

What’s better than breakfast for dinner?

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Waffle House, Valentines, Breakfast, Restaurants
Waffle House restaurant in Auburn, Alabama on July 6, 2018. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Waffle House restaurant in Auburn, Alabama on July 6, 2018. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) (2018 Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va. – Looking for a romantic way to spend Valentine’s Day?

Rather than a costly prix fixe meal, you could have incredible hashbrowns if you make a reservation at Waffle House.

Across 21 states, nearly 200 restaurants are accepting reservations.

In Virginia, seven restaurants are accepting reservations.

Locally, the Roanoke Waffle House on Orange Avenue and Lynchburg’s Waffle House on Timberlake Road are participating.

Click here for the complete list of Waffle House restaurants accepting reservations.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: