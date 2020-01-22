Two fires keep Martinsville firefighters busy Tuesday night

MARTINSVILE, Va. – Martinsville firefighters were busy on Tuesday night, responding to two fires in just over an hour.

The first fire happened at a home in the 500 block of Glendale Street just before 9:30 p.m.

A mother and three children, ages 8, 15 and 17, were home and were able to get out safely along with their dog, but the home was destroyed.

The family realized the home was on fire when the bathroom started filling with smoke, according to the fire department.

The cause was determined to be related to the heating system and accidental in nature.

Just after 10:30 p.m., firefighters were called to a laundromat in the 900 block of East Church Street and found it filled with smoke and flames.

Within a half-hour, the fire was under control.

The cause was determined to be related to a clothes dryer and accidental in nature.

Multiple Henry County volunteer fire departments, the Martinsville Police Department and the Martinsville Public Works Department assisted the Martinsville Fire Department.